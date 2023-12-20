Akron Public Schools Announces Redistricting Plan to Address Overcrowding and School Closure

Akron Public Schools has unveiled a proposed redistricting plan that aims to tackle overcrowding on the north side of town, reassign students from three closing schools, and balance building use among high school clusters. The plan, which was presented at a public meeting, seeks to reduce overcrowding in the Harris-Jackson CLC in North Hill, which is currently at 128% capacity.

Under the proposed plan, students in the Chapel Hill area east of Home Avenue would be reassigned to the East cluster instead of the North cluster. Students from the Chapel Hill area who attend Harris-Jackson and Jennings CLC would be moved to Barber CLC and East CLC. Additionally, kindergartners from the Essex Early Learning Center, which is slated for closure, would be transferred to Harris-Jackson CLC.

Furthermore, the redistricting plan involves the reassignment of students from Firestone Park Elementary, which is set to close next year. These students would be split up among McEbright, Voris, and Glover CLCs. Meanwhile, students from David Hill CLC, currently part of the East cluster, would be shifted to the Garfield cluster.

In another significant change, Portage Path CLC would be reassigned to the Buchtel cluster, making it the Buchtel cluster’s first International Baccalaureate School.

While the proposed changes are aimed at addressing overcrowding and balancing student enrollment, Akron Superintendent Michael Robinson emphasized the district’s commitment to providing necessary support systems, such as interpreters and specialists, for families with diverse needs.

The redistricting plan is expected to be presented to the school board for approval in early January. If approved, the changes would take effect for the next school year. Families impacted the boundary shifts would have an opportunity to request changes to their children’s assignments during a special open enrollment period.

The district has been working diligently on the plan for several months, with a focus on ensuring equitable movement and considering geographical proximity. The transportation plans and logistical details are currently being developed, with a priority on providing efficient service for students who rely on transportation services, including Metro RTA. The district aims to address the needs of all students while navigating the challenges of school closures and population changes.