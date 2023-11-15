WhatsApp Backup Will Now Consume Google Drive Storage Space for Beta Users

In a recent update, WhatsApp and Google have made changes to the way chat backups on Android devices are handled. Previously, WhatsApp chat backups were stored on Google Drive without counting towards the user’s cloud storage quota. However, starting from December 2023, this backup feature will now consume storage space on Google Drive for beta version users. The change will gradually roll out to all Android devices in the coming year.

Personal Google accounts come with 15 GB of free cloud storage, which is shared among Gmail, Drive, and Photos. Google claims that this is three times more than what most mobile platforms offer. In comparison, Apple’s iCloud only provides 5 GB of free storage. It is possible to exceed the 15 GB limit, depending on the amount of data and files that have been backed up and uploaded.

To assist users in managing their storage, Google has provided tools to help remove large files or unnecessary photos. Additionally, users can also delete images and videos from WhatsApp to exclude them from the next backup.

For those requiring additional storage, Google offers the option to purchase Google One plans, starting at a minimum of €2.12 per month for 100 GB of storage. The company has also promised limited-time, one-time promotions for eligible users, so it might be worth waiting before subscribing.

It is important to note that this change will only impact users who back up their chat history using their personal Google accounts. Users with Workspace accounts through their work or other organizations do not need to worry about WhatsApp affecting their storage space.

Sources: Google.com