Akdong Musician’s “Love Lee” Tops Melon Daily Chart for 53 Consecutive Days

The brother-sister duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) has achieved a remarkable feat reigning atop the Melon daily chart, South Korea’s largest music streaming service, for 53 consecutive days with their latest release, “Love Lee.” This impressive record makes it the longest-running chart-topper among all songs released this year.

“Love Lee” has showcased its enduring popularity dominating the chart from September 5th to October 28th, according to the duo’s management company, YG Entertainment. Furthermore, the song has also secured the top spot on Melon’s real-time chart as of Sunday afternoon.

This achievement is a testament to the unique musical style of AKMU. YG Entertainment stated that “AKMU’s latest achievement proves the power of the duo’s distinctive music.” The duo’s ability to fuse funky and bubbly elements with acoustic sounds and drums has created a fresh and engaging song.

Member Lee Chan-hyuk expressed the duo’s goal of experimenting with something fresh before feeling too restricted their musical careers. AKMU, or Akdong Musician, earned their spot in YG Entertainment after winning first place in the audition program “KPOPSTAR Season 2” on SBS in 2012. Since their debut in 2014, they have consistently delivered hit songs such as “200%” (2014) and “Give Love” (2014).

To celebrate their success and connect with fans, AKMU has planned the “AMKUTOPIA” tour, which will kick off on November 24th. The duo will perform in major Korean cities, including Seoul, Busan, and Daegu.

