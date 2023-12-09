Ajax Takes a Stand Against Social Hate

Summary:

Ajax Amsterdam’s men’s and women’s teams are taking a powerful stance against social hate. In an effort to bring attention to this growing problem and encourage action, the players will wear jerseys with three white dots instead of their names. The dots symbolize silence and represent the reporting menu icon on social media platforms. Ajax hopes to start a meaningful conversation about the impact of social hate and how we can all work together to silence it.

Silencing Social Hate:

Social hate has become a pervasive issue, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. Research reveals that 82% of people in the Netherlands have encountered hate messages and offensive comments on social media platforms. These messages include threats, discrimination, and harassment targeted at individuals or posted on others’ timelines. Shockingly, only 25% of social media users take action to address this problem, inadvertently normalizing social hate. Ajax’s #SilenceSocialHate initiative aims to raise awareness and inspire change.

Taking Action:

To combat social hate, we must take action and report hate messages more frequently. By doing so, we increase the pressure on social media platforms to remove offensive content and improve their response to social hate. Setting and reinforcing these boundaries will create a safer and more inclusive environment for current and future generations.

Reporting Made Easy:

Reporting social hate is accessible and anonymous. Simply click on the menu icon (…) located on your social media timeline and choose the ‘report’ option. The post or message and the associated account will then be reviewed the platform, in accordance with their reporting policy. Major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok have committed to addressing social hate through this reporting process.

Join the Movement:

Ajax invites everyone to join the movement against social hate. By taking a stand and reporting hate messages, we can make a difference and create a more positive online community. Together, let’s silence social hate and build a better digital future.

For more information on Ajax’s #SilenceSocialHate initiative, visit ajax.nl/socialhate.