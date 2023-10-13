AJ Dillon Responds to Fans After Video Game Livestream

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has addressed fans after being caught livestreaming a video game in the early hours of the morning. As a key player in the Packers offense, Dillon has helped the team secure a 2-3 record in the 2023 NFL regular season. However, some fans were puzzled his choice to play a video game during the season. Dillon clarified that the Packers have ae week in Week 6, and the team will not return to the field until Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Dillon is known to enjoy playing the game ‘Farming Simulator’ on his PC during his spare time. He even livestreamed himself playing the game on Twitch, becoming a popular figure among fans of the farming video game. Dillon described the livestream as the first one of the season and invited fans to join him. He also updated his profile picture on social media with a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat while sitting in front of his gaming screen.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has consistently included Dillon in the starting lineup for all five games of the season so far. Dillon has performed well, scoring one rushing touchdown and accumulating 194 rushing yards on 64 carries. He has been filling in for injured teammate Aaron Jones, who has only been able to play in two games due to a hamstring injury.

Overall, Dillon’s video game livestream drew attention from fans, but he clarified that it took place during thee week and invited supporters to join him in playing ‘Farming Simulator.’

