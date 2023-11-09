Aiwa Launches the Magnifiq Series: A Revolutionary 65-inch QLED Google TV

Aiwa, a leading consumer electronics company, has recently introduced the highly anticipated 65-inch QLED Google TV in India. This cutting-edge television is a part of the company’s Magnifiq series and boasts an array of innovative features designed to enhance the viewing experience.

The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV showcases a stunning bezel-less design that captivates the eye. With Cryst Tech Vision and Amphitheatre view technologies, users can indulge in vivid colors and immersive visuals like never before. Additionally, the integration of Google TV allows for seamless streaming, effortless content search, and convenient content control.

One standout feature of the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV is its ability to control various smart home devices, such as lights and security cameras. Users can effortlessly cast a wide range of content, including photos, movies, and music, from their smartphones to enjoy on the expansive screen. Furthermore, voice commands offer a hassle-free way to access weather forecasts, match scores, news updates, and more.

Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV Price In India, Availability

The remarkable Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV is priced competitively at Rs 1,49,000 in India. The model number A65QUHDX3-GTV will be available for purchase through leading online e-commerce platforms in the country. Customers can choose from an elegant black color option that complements any living space.

Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV Features And Specifications

With a generous size of 65 inches (165cm), the Aiwa QLED Google TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Powered Google TV and running on Android 11, the television boasts a wide range of features. In addition to content casting and smart home control, it offers various child-centric features, allowing parents to limit their kids’ screen time and set designated bedtimes.

The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV features a crystal-clear resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Users can enjoy enhanced video and audio quality with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The TV delivers immersive sound through its two box speakers, providing a rich 10-watt sound output.

In terms of connectivity and versatility, the Aiwa QLED Google TV supports popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It also offers built-in Chromecast, HDR10 support, MEMC technology, two-way BT functionality, three HDMI 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi Direct, two USB ports, Ethernet, and Optical Out ports. Additionally, the TV provides a convenient screen share option for seamless content sharing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the price of the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV in India?

A: The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV is priced at Rs 1,49,000 in India.

Q: What are the key features of the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV?

A: The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV offers a bezel-less design, Cryst Tech Vision, Amphitheatre view, content casting, smart home control, voice commands, child-centric features, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and more.

Q: Where can I buy the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV?

A: The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV can be purchased through leading online e-commerce platforms in India.

Q: What apps are supported on the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV?

A: The Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many others.

Q: Does the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV have screen sharing capabilities?

A: Yes, the Aiwa 65-inch QLED Google TV offers a convenient screen share option for seamless content sharing.