LinkedIn Embraces Generative AI for Sales Navigator Features

LinkedIn is incorporating generative artificial intelligence (GAI) models into its product management, with a focus on using AI to simplify and automate tasks for B2B sellers. Monica Lewis, Senior Director of Product Management for LinkedIn’s Sales Solutions business, shared insights on the future of GAI in sales and the company’s recent developments in this area.

One of the main challenges for B2B sellers is the lack of time for building relationships with buyers and customers. To address this, LinkedIn has developed tools that leverage GAI to streamline key tasks in the sales process, such as finding leads and researching accounts. These AI-assisted features aim to enable sellers to spend more time with the right people and have more informed conversations.

AI-assisted search capabilities empower sellers at various stages of the sales lifecycle simplifying the process of finding the right people to engage with. Sellers can use conversational language to express their search criteria, and the AI-assisted search automatically selects the right filters based on the input. This feature also helps sellers uncover additional connections that may be able to influence the buying decision.

AI plays a crucial role in B2B sales success enabling sellers to show up as informed and trusted advisors. It frees up their time for relationship building and reduces the time spent finding information about their accounts. LinkedIn’s Account IQ brings together unique insights and key company information into a single view, allowing sellers to have more informed conversations with customers.

LinkedIn offers sales enablement resources like AI-assisted search and Account IQ in its Sales Navigator tool. These features aim to make lead identification and account research easier and more effective for sellers. With these advancements, LinkedIn is paving the way for a future of B2B selling that is more people-centric and leverages the power of AI.

Sources:

– AiThority (source article)