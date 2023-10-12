Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Special Moment Between Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a heartwarming picture on social media, capturing a special moment between her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. The image, which received an overwhelming response, shows Aaradhya hugging her grandfather while they smile for the camera.

The picture also included Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, as the original picture posted Shweta Bachchan featured the whole family, including Jaya Bachchan. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s decision to crop the image has sparked speculations.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a pink and blue jacket, while Aaradhya is dressed in a maroon outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the post with a ‘Red Heart Emoticon’ and wrote, “always. God Bless.”

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and his son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to express his love and admiration for his father. Abhishek shared a picture and referred to Amitabh Bachchan as his idol, hero, inspiration, and best friend.

On his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his house Jalsa, where they had gathered with cameras and flowers to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. Many celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan, posted their wishes for him on Instagram.

In terms of his upcoming projects, Amitabh Bachchan has several exciting films in the pipeline. He will be seen in ‘Ganpath’, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Section 84’, and the Indian version of ‘The Intern’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

