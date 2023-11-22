Aishwarya Rai Pays Tribute to Late Father on His Birth Anniversary

Popular Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai recently took to Instagram to remember her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt post, Aishwarya shared several photos featuring herself, her mother Vrinda Rai, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The first photo showed a young Aaradhya sitting on her grandfather’s lap, wearing a printed sweater and smiling. Krishnaraj lovingly placed his hands on her head, creating a heartwarming moment captured in the picture. The next photo depicted Aishwarya and Krishnaraj smiling, with Aishwarya resting her head on her father’s chest, showcasing their deep bond. The final image depicted a garlanded photo of Krishnaraj, with Aishwarya, Vrinda, and Aaradhya posing in front of it. All three of them wore white outfits, while Vrinda chose a printed dress.

In her caption, Aishwarya expressed her eternal love for her father, referring to him as the most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous, and righteous person she has ever known. She added that they miss him dearly and offered prayers in his remembrance.

Aishwarya, who is known for regularly sharing posts on Instagram, recently posted a throwback picture to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday. She expressed her overwhelming love for her daughter, stating that Aaradhya is the absolute love of her life and that she breathes for her.

The talented actress, who is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, has been actively involved in various film projects. She recently appeared in the highly anticipated period drama film Ponniyin Selvan – 2, directed acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya also made headlines for her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Aishwarya’s Instagram posts not only give her fans a glimpse into her personal life but also serve as a medium for her to express her love, gratitude, and remembrance for her loved ones.

FAQs

1. Who is Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya Rai is a renowned Bollywood actress known for her beauty and talent. She has acted in numerous successful films and has received several awards for her performances.

2. When did Aishwarya Rai get married?

Aishwarya Rai married actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

3. Who is Aishwarya Rai’s daughter?

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter’s name is Aaradhya Bachchan. She was born on November 16, 2011.