Aishwarya Rai and Navya Naveli Nanda Attend Paris Event

Aishwarya Rai, renowned Bollywood actor, recently traveled to Paris to attend a Loreal event during Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also accompanied her and shared pictures from the city on Instagram.

In the photos, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black outfit and matching boots as she posed in front of a Loreal banner. As the brand ambassador of Loreal, she smiled and gave different expressions for the camera. In a clip shared a fan account, Aishwarya talked about the various roles women play in life and their ability to multitask.

Navya Naveli Nanda, representing Loreal like her aunt, also shared her own pictures from Paris. She posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, wearing an off-shoulder blue dress. Along with the pictures, Navya simply captioned, “A night with @lorealparis.”

Before departing for Paris, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They both looked stylish and comfortable in their travel outfits. Aishwarya even expressed concern for the paparazzi, warning them to be careful while taking her pictures.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie “Ponniyin Selvan 2,” directed Mani Ratnam. The film is a sequel to the 2022 release and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel series. Aishwarya stars alongside a talented cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and many others.

Sources: HT Entertainment Desk.