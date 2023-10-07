Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Faces Trolling for Alleged Photoshop of Latest Pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the reigning fashion queen of Bollywood, recently attended an event in Mumbai, where she made heads turn with her stunning fashion choice. The actress wore a black low neckline gown with floral embroidery, mesmerizing everyone with her appearance. Aishwarya later shared some pictures of herself in the ensemble on social media, which garnered much praise from her fans.

However, amidst the appreciation, there were also trolls who accused Aishwarya of photoshopping her pictures. Some netizens claimed that the images were airbrushed and that Aishwarya’s figure and face didn’t look natural anymore. They called for acceptance of gaining weight with age and criticized the actress for allegedly trying to portray an unrealistic image.

Aishwarya’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and ace designer Manish Malhotra, who created the ensemble, showed their support commenting with red heart emojis on her post. Nevertheless, the trolling comments continued, with some users pointing out that the actress looked different in the videos from the Paris fashion week, implying that the pictures were heavily edited.

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to face online criticism and scrutiny, especially when it comes to their appearance. Aishwarya, known for her timeless beauty, has been a subject of such scrutiny in the past as well. Despite the negative comments, many of her fans defended her, appreciating her beauty and style choices.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known actress and former Miss World, known for her impeccable fashion sense and elegant personality. Her latest fashion outing showcased her unique style and garnered both admiration and criticism from netizens. While some accused her of photoshopping her pictures, others defended her, emphasizing the need for body positivity and acceptance of natural changes that come with age.

Source: etimes.in