Varun Dhawan’s Social Media Habits: A Closer Look

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Karan Johar’s reality show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shared some interesting anecdotes. During the Rapid Fire segment, the host asked Varun about his social media habits and which celebrity he follows closely online. Much to everyone’s surprise, Varun mentioned the name of actor-model Aisha Sharma.

While the news created quite a stir online and went viral, Aisha Sharma herself took to her Instagram Story to respond to Varun’s revelation. In a playful manner, she thanked him for mentioning her not once, but twice on the chat show. Aisha also jokingly added that she didn’t know Varun stalked her “coolest Instagram account.” The lighthearted exchange between the two celebrities showcased a friendly camaraderie.

Aisha’s sister Neha, also a public figure, expressed her admiration for Varun and called him her favorite actor of this generation. Varun graciously replied, thanking Neha for her kind words. These interactions highlighted the positive rapport between Varun Dhawan and the Sharma sisters.

Moving beyond Varun’s social media habits, let’s focus on his professional endeavors. The talented actor was last seen in the highly-anticipated film “Bawaal,” where he shared the screen with the talented Janhvi Kapoor. As for his upcoming projects, Varun has an exciting venture lined up. He will be featured in the much-awaited web series “Citadel,” alongside the talented Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

With his charming personality and dedication to his craft, Varun Dhawan continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen. His choice of following Aisha Sharma on social media reflects his appreciation for her creative content and fitness journey. As fans eagerly await his future projects, Varun’s popularity only continues to grow.

FAQs

Q: Who did Varun Dhawan mention as the celebrity he follows closely on social media?

A: Varun mentioned actor-model Aisha Sharma.

Q: How did Aisha Sharma respond to Varun’s revelation?

A: Aisha playfully thanked Varun for mentioning her on the chat show and jokingly remarked about him stalking her “coolest Instagram account.”

Q: How did Neha Sharma, Aisha’s sister, react to Varun’s mention?

A: Neha expressed her admiration for Varun and called him her favorite actor of this generation.

Q: What recent projects has Varun Dhawan been involved in?

A: Varun was recently seen in the film “Bawaal” and is set to appear in the web series “Citadel” alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.