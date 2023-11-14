Travelers Beware: Scammers Targeting Customers on Social Media Platforms

A new threat has emerged for travelers reaching out to major U.S. airlines on social media platforms. Scammers are taking advantage of the increased reliance on these platforms for customer service inquiries, posing as representatives from JetBlue and United Airlines. The fake accounts have been detected on Facebook, Instagram, and X, raising concerns about the security of customer interactions online.

Social media has become a convenient channel for travelers to address flight issues without the hassle of waiting on hold or standing in line at the airport. However, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts the busiest holiday travel season ever, scammers are seizing the opportunity to defraud unsuspecting passengers.

JetBlue acknowledged the presence of fake social media accounts falsely representing the airline and assured customers that they are actively working to identify and remove these accounts in collaboration with cyber fraud prevention experts, legal counsel, and customer service leaders. Despite their efforts, new fraudulent accounts continue to surface, warranting caution from passengers.

United Airlines similarly advised customers to verify the authenticity of the accounts they engage with, emphasizing the importance of reporting any fraudulent interactions to the respective social media platforms. Delta Air Lines deferred comment to X but maintains a list of official accounts to help customers identify verified Delta accounts. Southwest Airlines recommends sending direct or private messages on Facebook or X, considering it the safest and most secure method of communication.

As scammers exploit the rise in social media-based customer interactions, it is crucial for travelers to remain vigilant. Ensure you are engaging with validated accounts, avoid providing personal information, and report any suspicious activity to prevent falling victim to these deceptive schemes.

FAQ

Why are scammers targeting customers on social media platforms?

How can customers protect themselves from scammers?

What are the airlines doing to address this issue?

