Canada’s Chief Accessibility Officer Calls Out Airline for Leaving Wheelchair Behind

Stephanie Cadieux, Canada’s chief accessibility officer, took to social media to express her frustration after Air Canada left her wheelchair behind on a flight from Toronto. Cadieux posted on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Well, Air Canada left my chair in Toronto. I’m now without my essential equipment. Independence taken away. I’m furious. Unacceptable.”

In response to Cadieux’s tweet, Air Canada quickly apologized and assured her that her wheelchair was on its way. The airline tweeted, “Your chair has been expedited and in transit; we’re deeply sorry and want to discuss this with you. Accessibility is a priority.”

Air Canada has also stated that they are investigating the incident and working to determine what went wrong.

As Canada’s chief accessibility officer, Cadieux is responsible for advocating and ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities. This incident highlights the importance of proper handling and care for assistive devices needed individuals with disabilities. It serves as a reminder for airlines and other transportation providers to prioritize accessibility and to take necessary precautions to avoid such situations.

Ensuring the safe and efficient transport of assistive devices is vital for individuals with disabilities to have equal access to travel and overall independence. It is essential for airlines to implement rigorous measures to prevent mishandling or neglect of assistive devices, thereby addressing the needs and rights of passengers with disabilities.

