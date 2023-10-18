CEO of AirAsia Faces Backlash Over Topless Photo on LinkedIn

Tony Fernandes, the head of AirAsia, recently faced criticism on LinkedIn for posting a picture of himself receiving a massage during a business meeting. The photo showed Fernandes shirtless with a masseuse working on his shoulders and upper back. Although Fernandes may have intended to showcase the perks of working for the airline, the image was widely regarded as unprofessional and inappropriate.

Commenters on LinkedIn quickly condemned the post, calling it absurd and questioning Fernandes’ judgment. Some pointed out that the photo could make female employees feel uncomfortable or unsafe in a professional setting. The backlash prompted Fernandes to delete the post and apologize, stating that he did not mean to offend anyone.

Fernandes defended his actions stating that he had just completed an 18-hour flight and was feeling achy. According to him, a colleague suggested the massage, and he did not think through the implications of the post before sharing it.

While many criticized Fernandes, there were a few voices in support of his body positivity message. Some praised him for challenging societal norms and celebrating his body. However, the overwhelming consensus was that LinkedIn is not the appropriate platform for such personal and intimate content.

This incident serves as a reminder that professionals should be mindful of the content they share on professional networking sites like LinkedIn. While it is essential to showcase personality and company culture, it is equally important to maintain a level of professionalism and respect for others.

Sources:

– Source article: [Please insert the source URL here]

– Definition of LinkedIn: a professional networking site for job seekers and professionals to connect and share industry-related content.