Airbnb Host Under Fire for Excessive Chores List After Charging Cleaning Fee

An Airbnb host has received backlash for providing guests with an extensive “chores list” to complete during their stay, despite already charging a separate cleaning fee. This incident has sparked a debate about the responsibilities of hosts and the transparency of fees on the home-sharing platform.

The controversy arose when Brandon, a 32-year-old graduate student from Houston, Texas, booked a two-night stay in San Antonio with his family and friends. The booking, made in late September, included a cleaning fee of $165. Upon arrival, Brandon was surprised to find a bulleted list of “checkout instructions” which included tasks such as loading the laundry machine with all white towels and stripping the beds of all white linens.

Sharing his frustration, Brandon took to Reddit to criticize Airbnb, stating, “Airbnb is getting out of hand.” The post quickly went viral, generating a heated discussion among users who either empathized with Brandon or shared similar negative experiences.

Airbnb responded to the backlash highlighting their commitment to providing the best possible experience for guests. They stated that hosts are encouraged to make checkout instructions visible prior to booking, and that low ratings may result in host removal from the platform. In an effort to address such issues, Airbnb introduced transparent checkout instructions earlier this year, allowing guests to provide feedback on the cleanliness expectations of hosts.

While some users on Reddit defended the host’s request for chores, claiming that a cleaning fee should absolve guests of any additional responsibilities, others expressed their frustration with Airbnb and their increasing fees. Some users even stated that they would now exclusively choose hotels for their accommodation needs.

The incident has reignited the conversation about the evolving nature of Airbnb and the expectations placed upon hosts and guests. As the platform continues to grow, it is important for both parties to clearly understand their roles and responsibilities during a stay.

—

