Airbnb Host Faced Criticism for Imposing Extensive Chores List

The rise of home rental platforms like Airbnb has provided travelers with a convenient alternative to traditional hotels. However, not all experiences are smooth sailing. Recently, an Airbnb host faced backlash for leaving guests an extensive “chores list” to complete, despite charging a separate cleaning fee.

The incident occurred during a two-night stay in San Antonio, Texas, booked Brandon, a 32-year-old graduate student, and his family. While the booking included a cleaning fee of $165, Brandon was taken aback the additional list of chores they were expected to complete before checking out. The list, shared on Reddit under the username “fmbrandon,” went viral and drew significant attention.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Airbnb emphasized the company’s commitment to guest satisfaction. They stated that hosts are required to make checkout instructions visible to guests prior to booking, and repeated low ratings can result in host removal. The spokesperson also highlighted ongoing efforts Airbnb to address concerns related to cleaning fees. In fact, a recent survey conducted the company suggested that guests preferred lower cleaning fees.

To improve transparency, Airbnb introduced visible checkout instructions on listing pages earlier this year. These instructions allow guests to provide feedback, and hosts with consistently low ratings for unreasonable chores may face removal from the platform. While some common tasks are expected, such as gathering used towels and throwing away garbage, guests should not be burdened with excessive cleaning duties.

Brandon’s frustration also stemmed from the subpar condition of the rental property, which did not meet the advertised standards. Broken pool cue sticks and uncomfortable mattresses added to his disappointment. Surprisingly, despite not completing the extensive list of chores, Brandon left a positive review for the rental property, while the hosts expressed their satisfaction and welcome for future visits.

This incident raises concerns among users about the increasing fees associated with Airbnb stays, which were once seen as a cost-effective option for families. Some users on Reddit expressed their preference for hotels due to the added fees and unpredictable experiences with Airbnb hosts.

While Airbnb remains a popular choice for many travelers, incidents like this highlight the importance of maintaining clear expectations and quality standards within the platform. Collaborative efforts between hosts and guests can ensure a positive experience for all parties involved.

FAQs

1. Are hosts allowed to impose a chores list on Airbnb guests?

While some basic tasks may be expected, such as gathering used towels and throwing away garbage, guests should not be burdened with excessive cleaning duties. Airbnb has implemented guidelines to ensure transparency and reasonable expectations for both hosts and guests.

2. Can hosts be removed from Airbnb for low ratings on checkout instructions?

Yes, hosts who consistently receive low ratings for unreasonable chores may face removal from the platform. Airbnb is committed to providing the best possible experience for guests and takes feedback seriously.

3. What should guests do if they encounter issues during their Airbnb stay?

Guests are encouraged to communicate any issues with the hosts or with Airbnb directly. Providing feedback on the platform can help improve the experience and hold hosts accountable for maintaining a high standard of service.