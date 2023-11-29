Airbnb Scammer Targets Vulnerable Renters During Housing Crisis

A recent Airbnb scam in Melbourne has raised concerns about the safety and security of rental transactions. A young couple fell victim to a plot orchestrated someone claiming to be a landlord, resulting in a loss of $3,000. The couple found what seemed to be the perfect apartment on a Facebook page, signed a lease agreement, and handed over the required payments. However, when they went to collect the keys, they discovered that the apartment was actually listed on Airbnb and not available for long-term rental.

Unfortunately, this young couple wasn’t the only one to be fooled. Another person paid for the apartment on the same day and would have been left homeless if they were unable to stay in their previous rental. According to Victoria Police, there have been multiple reports of this rental scam targeting vulnerable renters, taking advantage of the housing crisis in Melbourne. With a vacancy rate of just 1.09 percent and rising rent prices, people are struggling to find affordable housing.

Detective Senior Constable Demi Pascoe of the Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit labeled the behavior of the scammers as “deplorable” and urged renters to only deal with licensed real estate agents to avoid falling victim to such scams. Pascoe also encouraged anyone with information or who may have been scammed to come forward.

Airbnb has deactivated the scammer’s account and is cooperating with the police investigation. They have strict policies and community standards in place to prevent illegal activities and take action against those who violate them. However, this incident highlights the importance of being cautious when engaging in rental transactions and verifying the authenticity of a listing and the landlord.

FAQ:

How can I protect myself from scammers?

To protect yourself from scammers, beware of unsolicited amazing opportunities, requests for financial help from strangers, messages containing suspicious links or attachments, high-pressure tactics, unusual or specific payment methods, and requests to set up new accounts or Pay ID.

What should I do if I think I’ve been scammed?

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact your bank to stop transactions and report the scam to Scamwatch and the police. Be cautious of follow-up scams promising to recover your money and seek support from financial counselors or crisis support helplines.