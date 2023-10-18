AirAsia Owner Faces Criticism for Inappropriate LinkedIn Post

The 59-year-old owner of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, drew criticism for a recent post on LinkedIn. In the post, Fernandes described having “a stressful week” and mentioned his love for Indonesia and the culture at AirAsia. However, what sparked controversy was a photo he shared of himself being massaged during a management meeting, which he later deleted.

Social media users regarded the photo as inappropriate, and many considered it absurd for Fernandes to flaunt his body and privileges in such a manner. One person commented that he should set a better example, while another noted that LinkedIn is intended for professional connections, not showcasing personal luxuries.

Fernandes has been the owner and CEO of AirAsia since 2001. He acquired the airline over twenty years ago from the Malaysian government for a symbolic amount of one dollar. His flamboyant and entrepreneurial style has drawn comparisons to Richard Branson, the billionaire who famously embarked on a space flight a couple of years ago.

Sources:

– BBC

– LinkedIn

Definitions:

– AirAsia: A Malaysian airline company owned Tony Fernandes.

– LinkedIn: A professional networking platform.