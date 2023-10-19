AirAsia CEO Faces Backlash for Topless Massage Photo

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes found himself in hot water after posting a photo of himself receiving a massage during a management meeting. The image, which was shared on LinkedIn, showed Fernandes shirtless and being massaged a masked worker in an office conference room. The post received criticism from users who deemed it unprofessional and inappropriate for the workplace.

Fernandes defended the post, stating that he had a “stressful week” and that his colleague had suggested he get a massage. He praised the culture of AirAsia and the ability to have a massage during a management meeting as examples of the company’s unique work environment. However, the backlash was swift, with many LinkedIn users expressing concerns about the message it sent and the potential discomfort it could create for female employees.

While Fernandes initially declined to comment on the controversy, he later stated that he had deleted the post and did not mean to offend anyone. He explained that he had just endured a long flight and was in pain, which prompted him to take up the massage suggestion.

Tony Fernandes is best known for relaunching AirAsia, the region’s first low-cost carrier. He currently serves as the CEO of AirAsia’s parent company, Capital A. Fernandes has been compared to Richard Branson, having started his career with the Virgin Group founder in the United Kingdom. He then went on to oversee Warner Music Group’s Southeast Asia business before acquiring AirAsia. The airline was relaunched and has since become one of the leading low-cost travel providers in the region.

AirAsia Group rebranded to Capital A last year to showcase its transition into more than just an airline. The company now runs a “super app” that offers a wide range of services, including food delivery and flight booking.

Fernandes has been vocal about his desire to foster an open work culture within AirAsia. He has expressed his belief that hierarchies can be detrimental to an organization and has focused on creating an inclusive and supportive environment for his employees.

