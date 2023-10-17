AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes Faces Criticism for Shirtless Management Meeting

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes recently shared a picture on LinkedIn, praising his company’s work culture. However, the image of him chairing a management meeting without a shirt sparked significant criticism. In his post, Fernandes mentioned that it had been a stressful week and that he decided to get a massage while attending the meeting.

The post, which was shared on October 16, received over 500 likes and numerous comments. Many people expressed their disapproval of holding meetings shirtless and having a massage in the office. Some argued that it was inappropriate, regardless of Fernandes’ position as the CEO of a publicly listed company.

One comment questioned how the situation would be perceived if a woman had posted a similar picture, highlighting the double standard in workplace culture. Others criticized the image as an example of the outdated “hustle culture” and suggested that it could contribute to employees feeling uncomfortable and hesitant to return to the office.

While Fernandes intended to showcase the positive work culture at AirAsia, the picture received mixed reactions. The incident raises questions about professional conduct and appropriate attire in workplace settings.

Source: Hindustan Times

