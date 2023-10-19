AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes Deletes Controversial LinkedIn Post, Expresses Gratitude to Employees

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes recently faced criticism for a now-deleted LinkedIn post in which he shared a shirtless picture of himself leading a management meeting while enjoying a massage. In the post, he praised the company’s work culture and touted his ability to multitask. However, following the backlash, Fernandes deleted the post and expressed gratitude to his employees in a new post.

In the new LinkedIn post, Fernandes thanked his employees for arranging an outdoor barbecue, stating that it was a response to the attention he had received. He shared pictures of himself enjoying food with his employees and highlighted the company’s exceptional work culture of camaraderie and teamwork.

The CEO’s new post received a positive response, with many praising his resilience and the company’s culture. People wrote comments such as “Time to enjoy,” “I love the energy,” and “Your positivity and resilience are inspiring.”

It’s important for company leaders to be mindful of their actions and the content they share on social media. While it’s great to showcase positive aspects of work culture, it’s equally important to exercise discretion and avoid posting content that may be deemed inappropriate or unprofessional.

In this case, Tony Fernandes made the decision to delete his controversial post and shift the focus to expressing gratitude to his employees. This serves as a reminder that open communication and a strong, positive work culture are crucial for any organization’s success.

Sources:

– AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes’ LinkedIn post

– Hindustan Times article Arfa Javaid