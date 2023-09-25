Ukrainian Drone Explodes on Russian Military Airfield, Causing Casualties

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial device (UAV) exploded on a military airfield near the city of Kursk in Russia. The drone had apparently landed safely on the runway before officers from Russia’s Air Force and FSB intelligence service inspected it. However, when they attempted to examine the UAV, it detonated, causing casualties among the Russian personnel present.

The exact number and identity of those killed or injured in the explosion have not been disclosed. The commander of the 14th aviation regiment, one of his deputies, a group of aviation officers, an FSB officer, and other airfield personnel were among the victims, according to reports. The Russian defense ministry has not yet commented on the incident.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin stated on Telegram that there have been previous cases where enemy drones have caused explosions after landing, and warned that caution must be exercised when handling them. The Baza Telegram channel, associated with Russia’s security services, has also reported similar incidents recently.

In response to these incidents, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are said to have started launching self-destructing drones. Other drone attacks have reportedly targeted Kursk, including an attack on a local Ministry of Internal Affairs building and an oil facility near the airfield. These attacks have prompted the cancellation of City Day celebrations in Kursk.

