Air Products Foundation Supports Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation

Air Products Foundation, a charitable organization associated with Air Products, has pledged to contribute up to $15,000 to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation. The foundation aims to foster innovation among the next generation of ceramic and glass professionals.

Air Products, a leading industrial gases company, will showcase its integrated systems for high-efficiency sustainable glass melting at the 84th Conference on Glass Problems in Columbus, Ohio. The company’s Cleanfire HRx technology platform, which includes the proprietary Cleanfire HRx burner technology, enables glass manufacturers to achieve higher fuel efficiency, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, and produce higher-quality glass. The Cleanfire HRx burners are now equipped to handle hydrogen-blended fuels, reducing the carbon footprint of the glass production process.

The HRx burner platform utilizes Air Products’ SMART Technology, which allows for remote monitoring and control of key process parameters. This technology helps glass manufacturers optimize burner performance and improve overall operations.

As part of the conference, Air Products will host exhibit and hospitality events where industry specialists will be available to discuss the challenges faced glass manufacturers in their daily operations. For each visitor to its suite, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation, up to a total of $15,000.

Air Products has been supplying oxy-fuel technology to the glass industry for several decades and has helped manufacturers increase production, reduce fuel consumption, improve glass quality, and decrease emissions. With a commitment to clean energy projects, the company plans to invest at least $15 billion through 2027 to accelerate the energy transition and build a low- and zero-carbon hydrogen economy.

For more information about Air Products’ offerings for the glass industry and its commitment to decarbonization and sustainability, visit their website at www.airproducts.com/glass.

