Introducing the Air Jordan 4 ‘Monochrome Storm’

With the recent success of the “Thunder” series, Jordan Brand is taking things to the next level in 2024 with the release of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 ‘Monochrome Storm’. While still paying homage to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, this new edition diverges significantly from its predecessors, offering sneaker enthusiasts a fresh and unique twist.

In a departure from the previous color schemes, the ‘Monochrome Storm’ sports a sleek and understated Black and White palette. The upper is constructed with premium nubuck in a black finish, perfectly complemented black wing accents and a black tongue. The midsole, eyelets, Jumpman logo on the tongue, insoles, and heels all feature a crisp white hue, creating a striking contrast against the dark base. The design is completed with a black rubber outsole, featuring a subtle white Jumpman logo underneath.

Scheduled for release in August 2024, the Air Jordan 4 ‘Monochrome Storm’ will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers both in-store and online, as well as on Nike.com. This highly anticipated release will be offered in full family sizes, with retail prices ranging from $85 for toddler sizes up to $215 for men’s sizes.

Whether you’re a devoted Jordan enthusiast or simply a casual sneaker fan, the Air Jordan 4 ‘Monochrome Storm’ is a must-have addition to your collection. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 with this stylish and commemorative release. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated drop, and be sure to follow our Air Jordan Release Dates page for the latest information. Stay connected with us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest sneaker news and updates.