Air Force vs. Navy: A Clash of Service Academies

The No. 22 Air Force Falcons are set to take on the Navy Midshipmen in a highly anticipated matchup between two service academies in Week 8. The Falcons have had a flawless start to the season with a 6-0 record, making them the highest-ranked Group of Five school in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Navy, under coach Brian Newberry, has a 3-3 record and is coming off back-to-back victories. A win would give Navy its first winning streak of three games or more since 2019.

The Falcons have a history of success against Navy, winning the last three meetings and five of the last seven. However, Navy will be looking to turn the tide and secure a victory against their rivals. The game will be broadcast on CBS and is sure to be an exciting matchup.

Air Force has been dominant this season, averaging a 22.3-point margin of victory and showing no signs of slowing down. They are eyeing a Mountain West championship and have hopes of becoming the first service academy to reach a New Year’s Six bowl game as the designated Group of Five participant.

However, Air Force will be without senior quarterback Zac Larrier, who is sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. The Falcons rely heavily on their rushing game, averaging 334.2 rushing yards per game. Larrier is the team’s second-leading rusher, so others will need to step up to fill the void.

Navy has faced challenges in recent years but is showing signs of improvement under coach Newberry. While they stumbled to a 1-3 start this season, they have the opportunity to go above .500 with an upset victory against Air Force. Navy’s run-heavy offense will be tested against Air Force’s strong defense, which is holding opponents to just 77 rushing yards per game on average.

In terms of predictions, Air Force is the logical pick, but this game has the potential to be a trap for the Falcons. Playing without their starting quarterback and facing an inspired Navy team in front of a home crowd could make things challenging. However, Air Force’s recent success against Navy and their strong overall performance this season make them the favorites to come out on top.

Overall, the Air Force vs. Navy matchup promises to be an intense battle between two formidable service academies. Football fans can look forward to an exciting showdown between these two teams on Saturday.

