Air Force vs. Army: A Historic Rivalry for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is not just about the current season, but it represents the culmination of a 52-year-old tradition between the three FBS service academies: Air Force, Army, and Navy. This Saturday, in the home of the Denver Broncos, Air Force will battle against Army to secure the coveted trophy.

Air Force, currently ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, is on an impressive winning streak. They hold an 8-0 record, their best start since 1985 when they finished with a top-10 ranking. Senior quarterback Zac Larrier has been instrumental in Air Force’s success, with an 8-0 record as a starter and multiple games showcasing his dynamic skills both in passing and running.

On the other hand, Army, with a 2-6 record and a five-game losing streak, is eager to turn their fortunes around. Despite recent struggles, Army has had the upper hand in this rivalry, with four wins in their last six meetings against Air Force. Last year’s meeting ended in a 13-7 victory for the Falcons, but Army claimed victories in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

The odds favor Air Force in this matchup, with the current spread at -18.5. Their dominant performance throughout the season makes them a strong contender. However, historic rivalries often defy expectations, and Army will be determined to reclaim their position in the series.

If Air Force emerges victorious, they will secure their 22nd title in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition—an impressive feat for any team. But if Army manages to overcome the odds, they will have a shot at winning the trophy at the end of the season in the annual rivalry game against Navy.

Watching this clash of service academies is a must for college football fans. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network, and streaming options include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Additionally, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime is available.

FAQ

Q: What is the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy?

A: The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is an annual competition between the three FBS service academies: Air Force, Army, and Navy. The trophy is awarded to the academy with the best head-to-head record against the other two academies.

Q: Who currently holds the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy?

A: Air Force holds the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after winning the competition in the 2022 season.

Q: Has Air Force won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy before?

A: Yes, Air Force has won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy a total of 21 times, making them the most successful team in the competition.

Q: When was the first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition held?

A: The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition was first held in 1972.