Israeli Air Force Battles Hamas in the Skies over Gaza

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) fought against Hamas in a fierce aerial battle over the Gaza Strip, as the war between the two parties escalated. On the first day of the conflict, the IAF faced challenges due to the fog of war and the unexpected nature of the attack Hamas.

The initial response from the IAF was delayed, as the attack helicopters stationed in the north took over an hour to reach the conflict zone. Meanwhile, personnel at the Ramon Airbase sensed the gravity of the situation and promptly dispatched a combat helicopter.

The pilots faced a difficult task of distinguishing between terrorists and civilians amidst the chaos. The priority was to stop the influx of Hamas terrorists and prevent further breach of the border Gaza mobs. Over the course of the day, the helicopters launched relentless attacks, reloading their entire arsenal of artillery shells and Hellfire missiles.

Hamas terrorists played a deceptive game with the helicopter pilots and special forces operatives. They deliberately advanced cautiously into settlements and military outposts, trying to appear as Israeli soldiers. However, the Apache pilots soon realized the deception and disregarded all constraints, resorting to artillery shells to neutralize the threat.

The initial air operations lacked precise organization, but the pilots adapted to the challenging and chaotic skies. Ground forces provided critical information and target identification through phone calls and WhatsApp images. The IAF played a crucial role in minimizing casualties providing artillery support and conducting multiple helicopter strikes.

The IAF commanders received valuable information from the commander of the 190th Squadron. He transmitted complete footage recorded a helicopter’s camera to the headquarters, allowing other aerial units to engage targets effectively. This rapid exchange of information and coordination greatly aided in the battle against Hamas.

While the current focus is on Gaza, the IAF remains prepared to handle operations in the north. The IDF closely monitors Iran’s efforts to supply advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has been reported that the IAF conducted airstrikes on Syrian airports, disrupting weapons convoys destined for Lebanon.

The IAF’s expertise and readiness to handle multiple theaters of operation simultaneously demonstrate their capability to defend against multiple threats. With their relentless attacks and adaptive tactics, the IAF plays a crucial role in Israel’s defense against Hamas and other potential adversaries.

Source: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit