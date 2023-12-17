Eight Air Force Members Perish in Tragic Osprey Crash

Summary: Tragically, all eight airmen aboard the CV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Japan have been confirmed dead as the search and rescue efforts transition to search and recovery operations. The recovery operation is focused on locating and retrieving the remains and debris of the aircraft. The Air Force has identified one of the recovered airmen and seven others who are deceased, including Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, Maj. Luke A. Unrath, Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, and Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson. The commander of Air Force Special Operations Command expressed deep sorrow over the loss and emphasized that the service of these airmen will be remembered and honored.

Despite the tragic nature of this incident, it is vital to recognize the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated these eight individuals. Their commitment to serving our nation will be forever etched in our history. The recovery operation is being carried out various units, including the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, US Pacific Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet, US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Special Operations Command-Pacific, 353rd Special Operations Wing, and 1st Special Forces Group.

While it is devastating to witness the loss of these airmen, it is important to remember the risks involved in military operations and the dedication of those who serve. Their selfless actions in the line of duty serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made service members around the world. We mourn the loss of these eight individuals and extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and fellow servicemen and women. Their legacy will live on as they join the ranks of those who have shaped our nation’s history.