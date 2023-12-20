New Air Force Retention Bonuses Aim to Keep Skilled Pilots in Uniform

A new round of retention bonuses has been announced the Air Force to encourage pilots and other personnel in rated fields to remain in uniform. These bonuses, which can amount to up to $600,000 over 12 years, are part of the fiscal year 2024 incentives and offer additional annual pay to manned aircraft and drone pilots, combat systems operators, and air battle managers based on their assigned aircraft and commitment length.

The aim of these bonus programs is to combat the longstanding pilot shortage that the Air Force has been experiencing, which has resulted in a loss of skilled aviators in policy jobs. By offering financial incentives, the Air Force hopes to retain experienced personnel who possess critical skills and expertise necessary for planning future challenges.

There are two programs through which these bonuses are funneled. The Rated Officer Retention Demonstration Program is open to active duty airmen whose contracts expire in fiscal 2025 or 2026. The bonuses vary depending on the time remaining in their commitment. For example, fighter, bomber, mobility, search-and-rescue, and special operations pilots can earn $30,000 to $35,000 per year with a three- to four-year contract or $90,000 to $140,000 in total.

Another initiative, the Experienced Aviator Retention Incentive program, offers $15,000 to $35,000 per year for three to 12 years to airmen whose initial service commitments expire the end of fiscal year 2024.

In addition to monetary incentives, the Air Force is also offering non-monetary perks, such as the opportunity to stay at preferred bases or block unwanted assignments, to those who extend their contracts at least four years.

While these retention bonuses have been successful in early data, critics argue that the Air Force needs to address underlying issues such as limited flying hours and job opportunities for pilots. Nevertheless, these bonuses remain an important tool in maintaining a skilled and experienced aviation workforce in the Air Force.