Canadian airline, Air Canada, has taken disciplinary action against a pilot identified as Mostafa Ezzo after screenshots of his anti-Israel social media posts went viral. The posts contained offensive comments and images, including wearing the Palestinian flag on his uniform and holding placards with derogatory statements about Israel. Air Canada issued a statement denouncing violence and making it clear that the pilot’s views do not represent the company. Mostafa Ezzo’s Instagram page has been deactivated, although it is unclear if he did so voluntarily or if it was removed Instagram.

In addition to the pilot controversy, Air Canada also temporarily suspended its flight routes to Tel Aviv due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel declared war on Hamas following a terrorist attack, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and 2,800 injuries. The Israeli Defense Forces targeted terrorist hotspots in their retaliatory strikes.

This incident involving the Air Canada pilot brings attention to Canada’s larger problem of shielding terrorists, criminals, gangsters, and Nazis. The country has strained relationships with India due to its failure to extradite wanted terrorists and criminals residing in Canada. There have also been accusations of Canada harboring and protecting pro-Khalistani elements who engage in anti-India activities. Recently, Canada faced criticism for sheltering Nazi war criminals and celebrating one of them in Parliament.

These incidents highlight the need for Canada to address its policies regarding the extradition of criminals and its stance on protecting individuals with terrorist affiliations. The actions taken against the Air Canada pilot serve as a reminder that companies will not tolerate employees who promote hate speech and hold extremist views.