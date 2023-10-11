Air Canada Grounds Pilot Over “Unacceptable” Social Media Posts about Israel

Air Canada has grounded a pilot after he made “unacceptable” posts on social media regarding Israel, the company announced. The pilot, identified as Mostafa Ezzo, was reported the group StopAntiSemitism.org, who shared screenshots of his pro-Palestinian posts on Instagram while he was wearing his Air Canada pilot uniform.

In the screenshots, Ezzo can be seen holding a sign at a demonstration in Montreal that read, “Israel Hitler is proud of you.” He also made posts with captions such as “F–k you Israel” and “Burn in hell,” and another post showed him holding a sign with an Israeli flag being thrown into a trash can, accompanied the message, “Keep the world clean.”

After being alerted to the posts, Air Canada took immediate action and removed Ezzo from service. The company made a public statement on social media, saying that they are aware of the unacceptable posts and are taking the matter very seriously. They also denounced violence of any kind.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the union representing Air Canada pilots, issued a statement expressing their sadness over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and condemning violence and hatred. They emphasized the expectation that all members abide the union’s principles and professional code of ethics.

In recent days, Montreal residents with loved ones on both sides of the conflict have organized rallies to show support for the loss of civilian life. The fighting between Hamas and Israel has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,900 people on both sides.

Sources:

– StopAntiSemitism.org

– Air Canada

– Air Line Pilots Association

– The Associated Press