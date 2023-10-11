Air Canada Suspends Pilot for Pro-Palestinian Remarks

Air Canada has grounded a pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colors over his uniform and making profane comments about Israel on social media. The pilot, identified as Mostafa Ezzo, reportedly expressed controversial views following a surprise attack on Israel Hamas militants. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick stated that the pilot’s opinions and publications on social media do not reflect the views of the airline. Fitzpatrick emphasized that the individual had never been authorized to speak publicly on behalf of Air Canada.

The pilot’s social media accounts allegedly contained remarks referring to Israel as a “terrorist state,” and one Instagram story showed him promoting a pro-Palestinian rally with a caption expressing hostility towards Israel. Air Canada issued a statement on social media, denouncing violence in all its forms and expressing serious concern. As a result of the Hamas attack, Air Canada temporarily suspended its flight routes to Tel Aviv.

In response to the situation, the Canadian government announced plans to evacuate Canadian citizens from Tel Aviv airport in the coming days. The evacuation will be conducted with the assistance of aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces. The statement Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly did not mention the situation of Canadians believed to be stranded in Gaza after Israel closed off the territory controlled Hamas.

