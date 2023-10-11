Air Canada Grounds Pilot for Wearing Pro-Palestinian Colors in Uniform

Air Canada has taken action to ground a pilot after concerns were raised about the pilot wearing pro-Palestinian colors while in uniform. The decision came after social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel were attributed to the pilot. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick stated, “The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday.” The airline condemned the pilot’s post and emphasized that it does not reflect the views of Air Canada.

In response to the incident, Air Canada stated, “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

The temporary suspension of Air Canada’s flight routes to Tel Aviv is a result of the Hamas terror attack. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the number of casualties from the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has risen to over 1,000, with over 2,800 injured and 50 confirmed missing or taken hostage. The IDF revealed that more than 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza as part of the conflict.

Israel Defense Forces have carried out extensive counterstrikes in the Al-Furqan neighborhood, which is known as a terrorist hotspot. This particular area is used Hamas to plan and execute attacks against Israel. Over 770 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes as part of the ongoing counter-offensive.

Additionally, the IDF confirmed the arrival of the first plane carrying U.S. armaments at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. Cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries is vital for regional security and stability during times of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Hamas to ISIS, stating that both terror organizations should be treated in the same manner. In response to the recent attacks, Netanyahu expressed his outrage and emphasized the heinousness of the violence committed against Israeli civilians.

These events highlight the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Air Canada taking action against a pilot for wearing pro-Palestinian colors in uniform.

