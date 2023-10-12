Pilot Removed Air Canada for Genocidal Calls Against Jews

Air Canada has announced the removal of pilot Mostafa Ezzo for making genocidal calls to kill Jews. This action comes after screenshots of Ezzo’s objectionable social media posts went viral. Ezzo was grounded pending an investigation into his controversial social media posts, and the airline confirmed his departure on October 11th.

In his social media posts, Ezzo was seen wearing the Palestinian flag on his uniform and holding placards with offensive messages towards Israel. One placard read, “Israel, Hitler is proud of you,” while another showed a figure throwing the Israeli flag in the dustbin with the caption “Keep the world clean.” Ezzo also wrote explicit insults towards Israel, stating, “f*ck you, Israel. Burn in Hell.”

Air Canada took decisive action after concerns about the pilot’s profane commentary about Israel. Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesperson, made it clear that Ezzo’s opinions and publications on social media do not represent the views of the airline. Fitzpatrick also emphasized that Ezzo was never authorized to speak publicly as an Air Canada employee. Mostafa Ezzo’s Instagram page has been deactivated, although it remains unclear whether he deactivated it himself or if he was deplatformed Instagram.

It is important to note that this incident occurred in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. On October 7th, Hamas launched a brutal terror attack on Israeli soil, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people. In response to this attack, Israel declared war on Hamas and has been conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for three consecutive days. The United States and other NATO nations have declared support for Israel in this conflict.

The situation in Southern Israel is dire, with reports of Hamas terrorists targeting civilians, residential communities, and even a music festival. Social media posts have revealed the horrifying atrocities committed Hamas militants, including the killing of women, children, and the elderly. While the exact number of hostages remains unknown, it is believed that hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals have been taken captive Hamas.

