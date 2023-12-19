Investigation Intensifies as Police Search for Missing Youth

Police Search for Missing Youth Continues as Rumours Surface on Social Media

As authorities persist in their search for a missing youth from eastern P.E.I, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) warns the public about the spread of unfounded rumours on social media. Seventeen-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald was reported missing last week in the rural community of Caledonia, Kings County. Local law enforcement has escalated the investigation, treating MacDonald’s disappearance as a potential criminal matter. However, they have refrained from divulging specific details and have not disclosed any potential suspects.

Amidst the ongoing search efforts, police conducted a thorough sweep of a wooded area in Kings County. Several vehicles were seen coming and going from the scene, while an RCMP search helicopter carried out aerial searches throughout the day. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, Corporal Gavin Moore urged the public to avoid areas where the police are actively searching, emphasizing that volunteers are not needed at this time. Moore stressed the importance of allowing trained professionals to handle evidence collection.

The local community expressed their sadness over the situation, extending their sympathies to MacDonald’s family. Family and friends have taken to social media, sharing updates from the police and posting images of MacDonald in an attempt to gather information that may lead to his whereabouts.

However, the RCMP has also raised concerns about the proliferation of unverified rumours on social media. Corporal Moore advised Islanders to exercise caution and rely on official RCMP statements and trusted news sources for reliable information. He urged individuals not to spread or believe disinformation, emphasizing that rumours should be treated as potentially false until substantiated official sources.

The police continue to encourage the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating MacDonald. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the RCMP directly at 902-566-7112 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers.