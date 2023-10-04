Social Media Users Embrace Nostalgia with AI Yearbook Photos

Social media users have recently been diving into nostalgia participating in a new trend of posting AI-generated yearbook photos. The trend has been made possible Epik, an AI photo editing app that offers an AI Yearbook feature. The app allows users to upload their selfies and receive 60 different images of themselves, showcasing various hairstyles, outfits, and poses.

While the app can be downloaded for free, users are required to pay between $3.99 and $9.99 to access the generated photos. Influencers like beauty guru Bretman Rock, YouTuber Hila Klein, and Twitch streamer Pokimane have already hopped on the trend, sharing their ‘90s-inspired school photos on social media.

The AI-generated photos seamlessly combine facial traits from the images provided the users, impressing many viewers with their quality. However, some have expressed concern over the increasing realism of AI-generated images, suggesting that it could have ethical and privacy implications.

The popularity of apps like Epik has sparked discussions about the ethics of using models trained on other people’s original work. Writer Franchesca Ramsey has urged people to refrain from participating in the yearbook trend, pointing out that users’ selfies can be used to train AI programs without their knowledge or consent.

Data privacy has also been a concern raised critics of the app, as some believe that the images could be used to compile user data. Snow Corporation, the parent company of Epik, has not yet commented on these concerns.

