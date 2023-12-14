TikTok Users Go Gaga Over Spooky AI Expansion Tool

A spooky new trend is taking over TikTok as users experiment with an AI expansion tool that adds unexpected features to close-up photos. While artificial intelligence has been a dominant force in the online world, this latest development is both fascinating and slightly eerie.

Graeme Sutherland, a social ambassador for Alzheimer Scotland, decided to try out the app for himself. When he expanded a photo of himself and his mother, he was shocked to see a random child appear next to her. Another TikTok user, known as @rtwenty3, shared his collection of photos and discovered the same mysterious child with shorter hair appearing in the background.

These strange occurrences have sparked curiosity and a bit of fear among TikTok users. Some have commented that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and AI-generated content. The line between what is authentic and what is computer-generated is becoming blurred.

If you’re intrigued and want to try this eerie app for yourself, here’s what you need to do:

1. Download the CapCut app

2. Search for ‘AI expand’ or ‘AI Autofill’

3. Select ‘Use Template’

4. Upload your photos

5. Save the video and share the results on TikTok

With the rise of AI technology, it’s no surprise that platforms like TikTok are full of users experimenting with its various capabilities. Whether it’s innocent airbrushing, job-threatening chatbots, or now spooky AI expansions, there’s no denying the power of artificial intelligence in the digital landscape.

Remember to stay cautious and mindful of the potential implications of using AI tools. While it can be fun to explore new technologies, it’s important to be aware of how they may impact our understanding of reality and authenticity. So, if you decide to experiment with the AI expansion tool, proceed with a mix of fascination and caution.