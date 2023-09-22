Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content to Transform the Entertainment Industry, Says iQiyi CEO

Gong Yu, the CEO of video-streaming platform iQiyi, believes that artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) will revolutionize the entertainment industry. He spoke about the impact of AIGC during an event in Lijiang City and highlighted how it will bring about significant changes in production methods, cost structures, personnel structures, and more in the next few years. Gong mentioned that iQiyi frequently receives a large volume of fiction and screenplays, resulting in a heavy workload. With the help of AI, a 30-episode screenplay can be quickly transformed into a 3,000 to 10,000-word outline, improving efficiency and accelerating the evaluation process.

Contrary to concerns that AI will replace human workers, Gong emphasized that human expertise remains crucial and that AI simply assists with certain processes. He believes that AI is a valuable tool that can enhance the work done humans rather than replace them entirely. This aligns with the company’s approach of using generative AI to improve script quality, assess online shows, and generate advertising ideas. Gong expressed satisfaction with the initial results achieved through the application of generative AI in content production, marketing, and user interaction.

China has demonstrated a significant interest in AI technology, with domestic companies introducing large language models for commercial use. The Chinese government recently approved the release of several generative AI services to the public, allowing local developers to fill the gap left the unavailability of US chat bots in China. Within this context, Chinese tech executives, including Gong, have been promoting the growth potential of generative AI to investors.

iQiyi, which is majority-owned Baidu, reported positive financial results in the second quarter, with a 17% increase in revenue driven growth in subscriptions and advertising. These developments indicate the potential of AI to contribute to the success and transformation of the entertainment industry.

