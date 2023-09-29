AI Stocks Retreat as Focus Shifts to Monetization of AI Products

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have experienced a cooling off period recently, with companies like Nvidia and Palantir witnessing a retreat from their 52-week highs. Despite this, AI news remains at the forefront, with Amazon and Meta Platforms making headlines this week.

NVDA stock, for instance, has seen a significant increase of 191% this year, but has retreated 15% from its recent high. Similarly, PLTR stock has retreated 23% from its 52-week high.

The cooling off of AI stocks is attributed to factors such as rising yields and mixed results, which have impacted tech stocks in September. However, a report UBS suggests that this weakness provides a good opportunity to invest in artificial intelligence leaders.

One key driver for AI stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft has been the demand from cloud computing giants such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft itself. For example, Microsoft is the largest investor in OpenAI, a leader in generative AI, which drives users to Microsoft’s cloud services.

To further drive demand for cloud services, companies like Amazon and Google are investing in AI startups. Amazon recently announced a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, a rival of OpenAI, and Google has invested in Cohere, another company specializing in large language models.

Generative AI models, which create text, images, video, and code on their own, are expected to be used in industry-specific applications to train AI models using company data.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also unveiled its generative AI strategy at its annual developer conference. This included the launch of Meta AI, a consumer chatbot strategy, and AI Studio, a platform to help developers build AI chatbots. However, some analysts raised concerns about the lack of AI business/merchant tools for Meta’s messaging platforms, which could impact monetization.

Monetization of AI products has become a focal point for many companies in the AI industry. While Microsoft already has plans to monetize its business AI assistant, Office 365 Copilot, others like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, and Workday are still exploring how to monetize their AI products.

Analysts hold differing views on the future revenue potential of AI stocks, with some being cautious and others optimistic about the monetization prospects. However, as companies and customers continue to discover the value of AI functionality, there may be opportunities for price increases down the road.

In conclusion, while the rally in AI stocks may have slowed down, the focus now shifts towards the monetization of AI products. Companies are exploring various strategies to drive revenue from their AI offerings, and while some are already making progress, others are still in the testing phase.

Definitions:

– Artificial intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that can perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

– Generative AI: AI models that can create new content, such as text, images, video, and code, on their own.

– Monetization: The process of generating revenue from a product or service.

Sources:

– The original source article