Artificial Intelligence Predicts Future Looks of Celebrity Kids

Artificial intelligence has been used to generate images of what some celebrities’ children will look like when they reach the age of 20. These AI-generated images, which are gaining popularity on social media, have a striking resemblance to the parents but also possess an element of surrealism.

One of the AI-generated images depicts North West, the eldest daughter of reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. According to the image, North will heavily lean towards her father’s style, with a similar facial expression and a more edgy fashion sense compared to her mother. The image highlights the potential influence of parental genes on a child’s appearance.

Another image showcases Paris Hilton’s daughter, London, who shares a strong resemblance with her famous socialite mother. With flowing blonde locks and elegant features, the AI-created image suggests that London will inherit many of her mother’s striking characteristics.

Meanwhile, the AI-generated image of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first-born son, RZA Athelston Mayers, envisions a blend of both parents’ features. Despite being just over a year old, the AI predicts that RZA will have mid-length locks framing his face and inherit his father’s facial features while sharing his mother’s eyes and plump lips.

While these AI-generated images appear incredibly realistic, they do possess a slightly cartoonish quality. Nevertheless, they offer a fascinating glimpse into how artificial intelligence can predict the physical traits that celebrity children may inherit from their famous parents.

As AI continues to advance, its applications in various fields, including entertainment and social media, are becoming increasingly prevalent. It remains to be seen how accurate these predictions will be, but for now, they provide an intriguing subject of discussion and speculation.