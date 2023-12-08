The Growing Demand for AI Skills: Impact on the Labor Market

Recent data from Linkedin reveals a significant increase in job vacancy postings that mention AI or generative AI. The global average shows that these postings have more than doubled between July 2021 and July 2023. Regions such as the UK, Germany, and France have experienced even higher increases.

This surge in AI-related job postings signifies the growing importance of AI across diverse industries. The demand for AI skills is no longer limited to specific sectors but is appearing in a wide range of industries and geographies.

As a result, job seekers are adapting to this trend and recognizing the significance of AI in various roles. In fact, job posts that mention AI or generative AI have seen 17% greater application growth compared to posts without such mentions. This shows the increasing interest and desire among professionals to acquire AI skills.

A LinkedIn survey of professionals worldwide further highlights this interest. Globally, 89% of professionals express excitement about using AI, with varying levels of enthusiasm across countries. Additionally, 57% of professionals globally expressed a desire to learn more about AI. This enthusiasm is reflected in the rising number of LinkedIn users indicating proficiency in working with AI-based tools and products.

Employers and employees alike are grappling with the integration of AI into the future of work. Building AI skills has become a central theme to navigate this changing landscape. The question arises as to which AI skills are necessary and how developed they need to be. Some argue that even basic knowledge of AI can be beneficial.

As AI’s influence on jobs becomes increasingly apparent, individuals are recognizing the importance of future-proofing their careers expanding their skill sets. However, this has also led to concerns about job security, potential layoffs, and how daily routines may be altered the advent of generative AI.

In conclusion, the demand for AI skills is on the rise, with job vacancies mentioning AI or generative AI doubling globally. As professionals show increasing excitement and interest in AI, acquiring AI skills has become crucial for navigating the evolving job market.