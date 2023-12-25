Lucid Motors Looks to Maintain Positive Momentum as It Implements Strategies for 2024

Lucid Motors, the electric vehicle manufacturer, is experiencing a bullish surge in its stock price as it seeks to recover from losses incurred throughout most of 2023. However, the company faces challenges in sustaining this positive momentum as it grapples with supply chain shortages and fierce competition in the EV market.

In an effort to gauge the potential performance of Lucid Motors’ stock in 2024, analysts utilized quantitative analysis and AI algorithms to predict its price on the first day of the new year. The projected value stands at $5.49, representing a gain of over 16% from the current stock price. Although this projection falls short of Lucid Motors’ peak in 2023, it still signals optimism for the company.

Despite these positive indications, Lucid Motors has encountered obstacles that have impacted its turnover and production targets. The company aims to rival Tesla in the EV market but continues to face stiff competition from Elon Musk’s company. Additionally, Lucid Motors has faced negative press, such as reports highlighting significant losses incurred on each car sold.

Nonetheless, Lucid Motors is striving to end the year on a strong note implementing various strategies to boost its vehicle deliveries. One such strategy is the introduction of a “Conquest Credit Bonus,” which offers a $2,000 discount to Tesla owners who purchase the 2023 models of the Air sedan. The company has also reduced prices across its lineup and made modifications to the 2024 models to streamline options and enhance customization.

As of December 11, Lucid Motors’ stock was valued at $4.73, marking a 5% increase over a 24-hour period. However, the stock is still trading below the crucial 100-day moving average, and breaking through the $5 resistance level will be a key indicator of sustained positive momentum.

Ultimately, Lucid Motors’ ability to surpass these hurdles and maintain its bullish trend will depend on how it navigates the competitive EV market and successfully implements its strategies for growth in 2024.