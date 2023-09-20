WhatsApp Video Call Scams: Beware of AI-generated Scammers

Scammers are constantly evolving their techniques to target unsuspecting victims, and the rise of technological advancements has provided them with new avenues for exploitation. In Delhi, a series of scams involving WhatsApp video calls have recently come to light, exposing the vulnerabilities of this popular communication platform.

Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), scammers are now able to generate the same face and voice as your close relatives, tricking you into believing that you are speaking with someone you trust. They make video calls from unknown numbers and display the familiar faces of your loved ones on your screen. Once the call is accepted, the scammers manipulate the conversation to coerce victims into sending money.

The Cyber Crime Advisor of Delhi Police, Kislay Choudhary, has reported numerous cases of fraud through WhatsApp video calls in the past month alone. In one instance, a woman received a video call from an unfamiliar number but saw her husband’s picture and heard his voice. He urgently asked her to transfer Rs 2 lakh, which she did without hesitation. Similar incidents have occurred across different regions in India, with Bharatpur, Rajasthan being the most notorious.

To carry out these scams successfully, cyber criminals gather detailed information about their targets from social media platforms. They then utilize AI technology to replicate the appearance and voice of someone the victim knows. The trust established through the video call often leads victims to transfer large sums of money, falling prey to the scam.

To protect yourself from falling victim to WhatsApp video call scams, it is advised to exercise caution when receiving calls from unknown numbers. Always disconnect the call and make a regular call to the person’s known number to verify their identity. It is also essential to limit the information shared on social media platforms to minimize the amount of data accessible to scammers.

As cyber fraud continues to rise, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and stay informed about the latest scams. By being proactive and implementing preventive measures, we can protect ourselves and others from falling victim to cyber crimes.

