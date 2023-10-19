Fake Obama Voice Sparks Concerns Over AI-Generated Misinformation

In a recent TikTok video, a voice that sounded remarkably like former President Barack Obama defended himself against a new conspiracy theory surrounding the sudden death of his former chef. However, it was later revealed that the voice was a convincing fake generated artificial intelligence (AI). This AI technology, which can clone real voices and create AI puppets, has gained traction and is being used to spread misinformation online.

The rise of AI-generated voices is another addition to the growing threats of deepfake videos, AI-generated writing, and manipulated images. Disinformation watchdogs have noticed an increase in videos containing AI voices, with creators and misinformation peddlers utilizing these tools to spread conspiracy theories and false information. Social media platforms, such as TikTok, are working to flag and label such content to combat the spread of misinformation.

While the TikTok video featuring the fake Obama voice had no obvious political agenda, it demonstrated how AI-generated voices can be used to manipulate public opinion and spread falsehoods to mass audiences online. This raises concerns about the potential for bad actors to gain credibility and draw engagement from a wide audience before introducing more conspiratorial content.

TikTok, along with other platforms, has implemented measures to address AI-generated misinformation. TikTok requires labels for AI-generated content and is part of a new code of industry best practices for the responsible use of synthetic media. However, there are challenges in effectively labeling misleading content, as those who intend to deceive are unlikely to voluntarily label their own content as fake.

The power of AI-generated media, including audio and video, to sway viewers is significant. Audio and video tend to be more memorable than text, making it easier for false information to stick in people’s minds. Platforms are working to introduce labels and tools to detect and label AI-generated media, but there is still work to be done to effectively combat the spread of misinformation.

Overall, the rise of AI-generated voices poses a new challenge in the battle against online misinformation. Platforms, regulators, and technology companies must continue to innovate and develop strategies to counter the harmful effects of AI-generated misinformation.

