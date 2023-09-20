Musixy.ai Launches as the First AI Music Streaming Platform and Marketplace

Musixy.ai, a streaming platform and marketplace dedicated to music created with AI tools, has officially launched. The platform aims to bring legitimacy to the growing world of AI-generated music. Musixy.ai allows creators to upload their own AI-generated tracks and offers a subscription service, with creators earning money every time their track is streamed. In addition to streaming, the platform also allows fans to buy and sell rights to AI-generated tracks through NFTs. However, the platform is still working on implementing the export function to various blockchains for NFT support.

Musixy.ai showcases early samplings of AI-generated songs on its website, such as cover songs featuring unexpected singers thanks to AI trickery. These include a faux Donald Trump-sung cover of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and an AI-generated vocal version of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President,” styled after Billie Eilish. The platform also offers AI-generated versions of popular songs artists like Kanye West.

Musixy.ai is accepting requests from users for AI-generated cover songs, priced at $29, and newly composed songs created producers and musicians for $999. The platform intends to attract listeners and fans who appreciate the creative possibilities offered AI music.

The launch of Musixy.ai comes at a time when the music industry is grappling with both the opportunities and challenges presented generative AI. There have been viral hits created with AI-generated vocals, causing debates around the legitimacy of AI-driven music. Spotify recently removed tens of thousands of AI-generated tracks after Universal Music exposed artificially boosted streaming numbers. The Recording Academy has established new guidelines that allow AI-assisted music to be considered for Grammy awards but requires it to be widely available.

Musixy.ai CEO Dr. Can Ansay has written to the Recording Academy to request recognition of Musixy.ai as an official streaming platform but has yet to receive a response. He believes that AI-enhanced music deserves recognition and legitimacy, which can be provided through awards. Despite skepticism from some music fans about the artistry of AI-generated music, Ansay believes the AI revolution will enhance the quality of music and open up new possibilities for creativity.

Definitions:

– AI: Artificial Intelligence

– NFTs: Non-Fungible Tokens

– Blockchain: A decentralized digital ledger that records transactions across multiple computers

– Generative AI: AI algorithms that produce content, such as music, art, or writing, based on patterns and data inputs

Sources:

Musixy.ai

Universal Music

The Recording Academy

Spotify