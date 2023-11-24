In a digital age where social media influencers dominate, one AI model has taken the spotlight as celebrities vie for her attention. Emily Pellegrini, while not real, has managed to capture the hearts of famous footballers, MMA fighters, and billionaires who have approached her via direct message (DM).

With over 92,000 followers on Instagram, Emily represents the epitome of AI’s current growth trajectory. Her creators, leveraging the content creator platform Fanvue, are cashing in on her popularity, raking in an impressive $6,000 a month. In just six weeks, Emily has amassed nearly $10,000 on the platform, solidifying her status as an overnight sensation.

Of course, the irony lies in Emily’s existence. While her lifelike appearance and captivating persona have drawn the attention of high-profile admirers, she remains trapped within the digital realm. A professional footballer, hailing from Germany but choosing to remain anonymous, couldn’t resist sliding into Emily’s DMs on Instagram, wondering why a woman as stunning as her remains unattached. The conversation escalated when the footballer inquired about her availability via WhatsApp, unaware that Emily couldn’t reciprocate his affections since she is an AI creation.

Fanvue, the platform responsible for Emily’s fame, praises her for her ability to captivate and entertain her loyal subscribers. Thanks to her creator, she has become a dream girl for thousands, alluring footballers, MMA stars, and even billionaires who see her as an object of desire.

Will Monange, the founder and CEO of Fanvue, points out the unique opportunity AI creations like Emily provide. They allow individuals to express their creativity without necessarily becoming the face of their work. This blurring of reality prompts us to question the impact of AI models on our perceptions of beauty, companionship, and fame.

