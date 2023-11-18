New Article: Exploring the Influence of AI Jesus on TikTok

A TikTok sensation has emerged in the form of an AI influencer named Daily Believer, who portrays Jesus Christ and shares daily blessings with his followers. This AI-generated depiction of Jesus has garnered nearly a million followers, despite the fact that his appearance more closely resembles popular culture figures like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Jared Leto rather than the historically accurate representation of Jesus with a darker complexion.

The videos on the Daily Believer account feature the AI Jesus reciting generic, inspirational messages with a synthetic voice, along with quotes from the Bible and promises of good fortune. In one viral clip, the AI Jesus quotes a verse from Matthew’s synoptic Gospel, admonishing viewers to share the video with their friends and family or face denial from him.

While many followers find solace and inspiration in the messages shared TikTok’s AI Jesus, there are concerns raised experts. Brandon Dean, a religious studies professor at the University of Iowa, argues that the AI Jesus’s speeches are a “thinly veiled threat of damnation” for those who don’t actively spread the gospel.

Interestingly, the concept of an AI Jesus on social media is not entirely novel. Back in the late 2000s, platforms like Facebook witnessed a surge of “share if you love Jesus” posts and the use of religious figures for online clout. However, Dean suggests that the motivation behind the Daily Believer TikTok account may be financial gain rather than religious intent. He points to the TikTok creator fund, which compensates popular video creators based on their video views. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, every thousand views can translate to a few cents in earnings.

Dean likens the Daily Believer’s content strategy to a chain letter, where the recipient is promised good luck or cursed for breaking the chain. In this case, the AI Jesus’s messages serve the purpose of promoting engagement and maximizing views for financial benefits. However, it is important to note that this does not imply a contradiction between technology and faith. In fact, various religious leaders have experimented with AI language models for preaching purposes within their congregations.

While technology continues to intersect with matters of faith, many agree that the essence of religious writing and preaching cannot be replicated AI. As Southern Baptist pastor Hershael York points out, AI-generated religious content may lack the soulful connection that comes with genuine human interaction.

