The Rising Cost of AI Add-ons: How Companies Are Pitching AI Upsells to Consumers

With the increasing popularity of video-streaming services, many consumers are finding themselves subscribed to multiple channels in order to access their favorite shows. Similarly, the world of AI is experiencing a similar trend, with companies offering standalone AI services and AI add-ons for existing cloud services.

When it comes to AI add-ons, companies are taking different approaches to pitch these upsells to their users. One example is Adobe’s Photoshop, which introduced Generative Fill as a free feature in its beta release. However, now that the tool is out of beta, users can only use a limited number of “free” credits before being charged extra. Additionally, Adobe recently announced that its Creative Cloud plans will be increasing in price.

Notion, a productivity tool, offers Notion AI as a paid add-on for its users. However, the cost can add up quickly, especially for users with multiple subscriptions or annual plans. Furthermore, Notion may throttle AI usage depending on the user’s usage to ensure optimal performance and fair usage across all users.

Microsoft has also jumped on the AI bandwagon with its Copilot service for Office 365 users, which comes at an additional cost of $30/month per user.

While companies are experimenting with different pricing models and add-on offerings, it’s clear that the cost of AI add-ons can significantly increase the overall expenses for consumers. As the demand for AI continues to grow, it’s important for users to carefully analyze the value and cost of these add-ons to make informed decisions about their subscriptions.

Sources:

– Source article: [source]

– Adobe Creative Cloud plans: [source]

– Notion pricing: [source]

– Microsoft Copilot: [source]