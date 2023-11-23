New Report Reveals the Growing Demand for AI Skills in India

A new report LinkedIn highlights the increasing demand for AI skills in India. According to the “Future of Work: State of AI @ Work” report, global AI conversations have seen a significant 70% increase from December 2022 to September 2023. Additionally, applications to AI and AI-related job postings have increased 11% globally and 5.6% in India.

The report states that industries in India, such as Professional Services, Technology, Information and Media, and Financial Services, are witnessing the greatest demand for individuals with AI skills. This demand can be attributed to AI’s growing importance and the greater adoption of the technology in the workplace.

Interestingly, the report reveals that India’s Gen Z professionals are the most interested in acquiring AI skills compared to their older counterparts. They spend 73% more time learning on LinkedIn compared to other generations. On the other hand, millennials and Gen X are investing in soft skills, such as Leadership and Management, Personal Effectiveness, and Personal Development.

The integration of AI at work creates opportunities for hybrid jobs, where professionals can combine both technical and soft skills. Organizations are already responding to this demand, with hybrid job posts in India increasing from 13.2% in August 2022 to 20.1% in August 2023. This shift towards hybrid work settings allows for greater flexibility, breaking down barriers across cultures, geographies, and industries.

The report emphasizes the importance of balancing AI skills with people skills for career growth. With AI taking over routine tasks, professionals can focus on meaningful and creative work that requires unique human abilities. In fact, data shows that tech professionals who have developed soft skills in addition to hard skills get promoted over 13% faster compared to those with only hard skills.

As AI continues to shape the future of work, upskilling becomes imperative for professionals and businesses alike. It is crucial to cultivate vital human skills like leadership and problem-solving alongside technical skills to harness AI’s full potential. The success of businesses will depend on their ability to adapt, innovate, and champion an inclusive culture centered around continuous learning.

